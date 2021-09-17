Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
