Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.13 Million

Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $352.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $360.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $340.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 177,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $289.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

