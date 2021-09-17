Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.