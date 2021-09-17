Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $585.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $460.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $506.13.

NYSE:PANW opened at $484.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

