Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 80,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

