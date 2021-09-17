Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.36.

OCDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,157. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

