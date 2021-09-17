Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

OROVF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

