O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $153,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $602.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.09 and a 200 day moving average of $551.66. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.