ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.37

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.37 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 5882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

