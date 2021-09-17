OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OMRNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.40. 12,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $107.48.
OMRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
