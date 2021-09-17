OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OMRNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.40. 12,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $107.48.

OMRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

