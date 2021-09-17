Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.50). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

