Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $24.47. 7,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

