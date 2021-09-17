O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

SPNS opened at $28.19 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

