O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $86.16 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

