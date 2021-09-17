O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 495 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nevro by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 38.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 184.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

