O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

