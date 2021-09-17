O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $728.29 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $735.17. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

