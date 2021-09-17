Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
