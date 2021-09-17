Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 441,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 57,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

