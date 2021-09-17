Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.31.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.27. 209,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

