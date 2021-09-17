Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NUS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

