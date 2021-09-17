Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,812,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.44%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.