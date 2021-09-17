Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 281,832 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,493. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

