Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.21. 6,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

