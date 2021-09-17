Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. 312,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

