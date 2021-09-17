Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,168 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,460,000 after acquiring an additional 309,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $163.94. 783,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $184.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

