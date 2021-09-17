NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NICE stock remained flat at $$272.00 on Friday. NICE has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $272.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

