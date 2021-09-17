Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.03

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 65883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

