New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $163.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.59 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after buying an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after buying an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

