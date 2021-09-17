NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 169.2% in August

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the August 15th total of 423,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,266. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $527,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.