Needham & Company LLC Increases Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $50.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

