Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

