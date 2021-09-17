Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

