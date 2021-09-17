Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after buying an additional 309,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after buying an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.