Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 541.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 180,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

NYSE RWT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

