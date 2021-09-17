MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of MongoDB worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $509.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $515.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,767 shares of company stock worth $73,003,370 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

