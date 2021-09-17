Monetha Price Reaches $0.0347 on Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $672,187.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

