Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

