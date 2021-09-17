Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.56. The company had a trading volume of 735,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.51 and a 200-day moving average of $329.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

