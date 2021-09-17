Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,773. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

