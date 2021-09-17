Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $100,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.74. 517,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

