Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.74. 517,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

