Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics makes up about 2.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,613. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

