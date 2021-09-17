Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,365.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

