Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 318 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.58 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

