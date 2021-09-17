MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,194,987 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 91,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 98,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 562,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 9,612,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

