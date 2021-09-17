Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.