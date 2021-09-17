Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 117.2% in August

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.45 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.