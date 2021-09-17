Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 117.2% in August

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.45 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

