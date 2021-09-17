Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on VSH. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.