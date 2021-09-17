Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 10.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 280.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,200 shares of company stock worth $4,267,204. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOVE opened at $67.44 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

