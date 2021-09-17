Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $21,897.75 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 447 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,554 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25.

MCHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

